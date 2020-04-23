2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the finding Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The agencies say the cats had mild respiratory illnesses, are expected to recover and are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods.

Officials say that while it appears some animals can get the virus from people, there’s no indication the animals are transmitting it to human beings.