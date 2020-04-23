Amid pandemic, homebrewing surges in popularity

SALEM, OR (AP) — AP writer Andrew Selsky returned to an old hobby in the past month and discovered he’s not alone. Homebrewing is growing in popularity across the U.S. in the age of the coronavirus.

Fans who are trying to stay home say the hobby keeps them occupied and takes their mind off the news. And then there’s the beer, of course.

Suppliers say sales of homebrewing equipment are generally up.

Hazy IPAs are popular but demand is also up for classic hops.

Selsky returned to the hobby after a 30-year hiatus and says he won’t wait so long for the next time.