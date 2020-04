WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some apartment buildings at Glenmeade Village were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after an underground LP gas tank started leaking.

Wilmington Battalion Chief Danny Grafius said they were called to the apartment complex a little after 3:00 p.m.

In an effort to relieve pressure in the tank, Hazmat crews are currently burning off the gas inside the tank.

It could be a couple of hours before residents are allowed back inside.