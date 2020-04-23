At least 7,600 total COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, there were 7,608 cases in North Carolina and at least 253 deaths. 486 people are currently hospitalized. 96,185 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County, three deaths and 45 people have recovered.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 76 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 12 people have recovered and five people have died. 12 of the confirmed cases are at a Lake Waccamaw nursing home.

Brunswick County has 38 confirmed cases, 29 of which have recovered. Four people have died, two are county residents and the other two were visiting the county. There are eight cases involving non-residents testing positive for COVID-19 while visiting Brunswick County. Four are considered recovered cases, one has transferred monitoring to their home county, and one is isolating in the county.

Bladen County confirms five total cases of COVID-19 and one person has recovered. The remaining individuals are isolating at home, doing well.