Baby boom? Pregnancy tests on the rise in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As couples settle into a world of social distancing and staying at home, all that time together could lead to busy maternity wards nine months from now.

According to New Hanover County’s Public Health Lab, 36 pregnancy tests were performed from April 1-22. 34 of those results were positive.

The county said pregnancy tests over the course of April have increased compared to previous months.

In Pitt County, they recently had 18 positive tests in just one day.