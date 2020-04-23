Carolina Beach officially announces beach strand reopening

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has announced the beach strand will reopen Monday at noon, for exercise only.

The reopening, like many along our coast, comes with restrictions. All public parking lot shall remain closed to the general public and public restroom facilities shall remain closed.

- Advertisement -

All beach access points and beaches will be open for pedestrian access with the following

restrictions:

Only non-stationary exercise activities limited to walking, jogging, swimming, and

surfing/watersports

surfing/watersports Individuals shall follow strict social distancing measures

No exercise group shall have more than 10 people

Lifeguards will not be on duty

Sunbathing, sitting, games and all other activities will not be permitted on the beaches

All beach equipment such as towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers, and umbrellas will not be allowed

All parks will remain closed with the exception of walk-in tennis court use. Freeman Park will remain closed to vehicular traffic.

These restrictions will remain in effect until they are rescinded.