Compass Pointe community makes approximately 1,700 face masks for first responders in nearly a month

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One neighborhood has been all about getting the job done.

Compass Pointe residents have been making masks for first responders, and the turn around time has not been long at all.

Mask Coordinator Susan Rutledge is a woman with a plan.

“I used to work for emergency services in NY, so I knew there was going to be a need, so I sent one email out to the entire Compass Pointe community,” Rutledge said.

Nearly a month ago and ever since, Rutledge said they have been on a roll.

“We’re doing about 500-550 masks a week.”

Rutledge said so far the group has managed to make approximately 1700 masks for first responders at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and others.

“We gave them to the homeless shelter in Wilmington, the Leland post office, to the workers there,” Rutledge stated. “We’ve also given them to, in this community we have a group called the Super Seniors, they’re people over 80, so they’ve also gotten masks.”

The team has a supply chain set-up on her front porch. Rutledge said it helps them get the job done safely and efficiently.

“We put the big sheets of fabric in box number one. The cutters take that fabric, take it home, cut it into 16 inch pieces,” Rutledge said. “And put it in box number two where we also have the elastic, the sewers pick up the pattern pieces and the elastic, go home, make the masks and drop them off in box number three.”

Rutledge said knowing they are helping, has made it all worthwhile.

“It’s almost like a full time job again, but the benefit or the pay, is you’re helping people. That’s the best kind of pay for us right now, so you know we’re doing this to help the first responders.”

Rutledge said they will continue to make masks for as long as they can.