Domestic violence on the rise during Stay-at-Home order

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — One lesser known side effect of the ongoing stay-at-home restrictions is domestic violence, and there’s a way you can help victims.

The North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCCADV) says those living with abusive partners are at higher risk during this pandemic as tensions rise and privacy and personal space decreases.

In response to this the coalition is hosting ‘A Night of Safety’, a fundraiser aiming to raise $25,000. That money will help pay for hotel rooms, groceries, and prepaid cell phones for those trying to flee a dangerous situation.

“The Stay-at-Home order, although necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, is also cutting survivors off from their normal avenues of safety and resources,” said NCCADV Legal and Policy Director Sherry Honeycutt Everett. “Hotel stays can really help close that gap and provide a few nights of safe shelter for victims.”

You can make a donation online between $25 and $150 dollars. Click here to learn more.