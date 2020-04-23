First wave of grants awarded to Downtown Wilmington businesses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly two dozen businesses in Downtown Wilmington have received grants through a newly-created program meant to offer relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilmington Downtown Incorporated’s Re-3 grant program was developed and launched in partnership with the Longleaf Foundation.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release, the program attracted 148 applications before the April 17 application deadline. This overwhelming interest led to many difficult choices for the review committee. While the group selected the first round of recipients for the $3,000 grants, organizers intend to announce more awards in the coming days as pledges are received or additional money is donated.

Awards announced for the first wave are:

The Basics

Just Cut It Barbershop

Black Sea Grill

Love Lydia Bakery

Cousins Italian Deli

manna

Decades of Décor

Murphy’s Barber Shop

Flytrap Brewing

New Anthem Beer Project

The Foxes Boxes

Old Books on Front St.

Front and Dock (Husk/YoSake/Dram + Morsel)

The Second Glass

Gravity Records

Second Skin Vintage

Hell’s Kitchen

Stemmerman’s Inn

Jester’s Café

Swahili Coast

“I am incredibly moved by the way our community has rallied to help our local small businesses,” said WDI Chair Dane Scalise. “These award recipients, like many others, are in a tough spot. But we hope that these funds will help and that we can keep this grant program going by receiving additional donations from the community.”

Related Article: Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

WDI announced the Re-3 grant program on April 6 to help local businesses re-stock, re-open, and re-cover. The community responded in a big way.

Donations and pledges were made by a range of businesses and individuals including:

nCino, Clark Hipp, Monteith Construction, Beth Rutledge & Tim Morgan, Bill and Debbie Rudisill, Balding Brothers, Griffin Estep Benefit Group, Anonymous, Jennifer Ford, The O’Grady-Guida Charitable Gift Fund

“This grant will be crucial in allowing us to re-stock pantries and coolers and be ready to welcome customers again,” said Billy Mellon, owner of manna.

Businesses or individuals interested in donating to the Re-3 grant program can still do so by clicking here or calling (910) 763.7349. People can make a tax-deductible, online donation to WDI and earmark funds for the Re-3 grant program.

“The funding is a huge boost, especially coming right now,” said Gwenyfar Rohler, owner of Old Books on Front. “With limited ability for sales and operating costs mounting, this grant will sustain my independent bookstore during the shutdown and I really appreciate being selected,” she said.

According to a recent survey, Downtown has shed more than half of its jobs and sales had dropped more than 70% for over half of center city businesses since the pandemic crisis hit the county.

Prior to the shut-down, Downtown Wilmington had over 875 businesses and 10,900 employees, making it the largest employment and entrepreneur center in Southeastern North Carolina. Most of the businesses in Downtown are independently owned and operated.

“My shop serves as both a neighborhood gathering spot and a business,” said Cedron Emerson of Just Cut It Barber Shop. “This grant will keep us going and help us maintain social connections that are so important to our community,” he said.

“WDI specifically designed the Re-3 grant program to provide fast help for local business owners,” said WDI President Ed Wolverton. “While we met this goal, I’ve heard from so many local small businesses owners who were unable to receive stimulus funds. Keeping the Re-3 Program going is another way WDI can continue to help,” he said.

WDI has distributed all the funds that have been received for the program. As pledges are received or more donations made, additional grants will be awarded based on the existing applications. New applications are not being accepted.