Longtime Raleigh restaurant, Winston’s Grille helping employees amid shutdown

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Winston’s Grille has been a staple restaurant in business in North Raleigh for more than three decades.

“We opened Winston’s Grille in October 1986, so, we’re in our thirty-fourth year of operation,” explained co-owner Charles Winston.

Winston and co-owner Will O’Neal have known each other since high school and have been in business partners for decades. They have weathered a lot during their years in business but always operated with the principles of being a second home that brings families together. That principle has never been more true than during a global pandemic. Since the restaurant shut down on March 17, it has continued paying its staff of nearly 100.

“We cannot reopen this restaurant without our staff that we have,” said co-owner Will O’Neal. “So, we decided, from the very beginning to take care of them and their families.”

