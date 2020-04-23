Mayor called reckless for urging Vegas to test reopening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada officials are condemning comments from the Las Vegas mayor calling for the state’s casinos and other nonessential businesses to reopen.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman also suggested city serve as a test case in the time of coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Goodman said in a Wednesday interview on CNN that she wants everything back open and that she had suggested that the residents of Las Vegas become “a control group” to see how relaxing closures and restrictions would affect the city.

Elected officials called her comments reckless and embarrassing and said Las Vegas needs to listen to scientists urging people to stay home.