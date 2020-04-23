NHSO investigating after puppy found severely burned

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a puppy was found severely burned in Castle Hayne late last month, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down who did it.

The sheriff’s office received a call on March 27 after someone found the 6-8 week old puppy abandoned on a secluded dirt road off of Holly Shelter Road.

The puppy had severe burns on his face, legs and body. The sheriff’s office said the puppy is safe and receiving treatment at this time.

Anyone with information on this animal cruelty case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit at (910) 798-7517 or submit a tip.