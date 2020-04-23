North Carolina beer, wine distributors aid food deliveries

CHARLOTTE, NC (The Charlotte Observer) — A number of beer and wine distributors in North Carolina are volunteering their tractor-trailers to help stock the state’s grocery stores and food pantries in the midst of the coronavirus.

The Charlotte Observer reports the NC Beer & Wine Wholesalers and NC Retail Merchants associations have joined forces to provide its trucks and commercial drivers to get products to the stores.



Since Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order went into effect March 17, distributors lost about a quarter of their business that normally delivers to restaurants and bars.