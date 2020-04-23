Opposing groups react to Gov. Cooper’s Stay at Home order extension

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After Governor Roy Cooper announced he would be extending North Carolina’s Stay at Home order until May 8, many took to social media to share their thoughts, including members of two groups with opposing views on the topic.

One of the groups, Stay Home NC, believe the governor is doing a great job, while the other, Reopen NC, think he’s infringing on their rights.

“This is America,” said administrator of the New Hanover County Chapter of Reopen NC David Heuring. “We hired these people as representatives, not dictators.”

“People aren’t taking it as seriously as they should be, I think,” said the founder of Stay Home NC Michael Morgan.

Both talked with WWAY about COVID-19 and the governor’s plan to reopen the state in phases.

“It’s definitely a great plan,” Morgan said. “We’re in favor of how he’s wanting to roll things out. We think that’s the perfect speed.”

“We’re two to three weeks on phase one, we’re four to six weeks on phase two, and then phase three is the same, four to six weeks,” Heuring said. “We’re talking about August.”

Both groups recently formed on Facebook and encourage members to share their thoughts on the current situation in our state.

Morgan, who is battling cancer, says he knows firsthand how dangerous this situation is.

“Like Governor Cooper said, it’s still not the time, we’re still not there yet. The numbers are still going up everyday,” he said.

Heuring doesn’t agree with Cooper’s decision to extend the Stay at Home order by another week, saying it hurts families and small businesses.

“There’s another week that everybody has to hold their breath. There’s another week without money,” he said. “There’s another week that they’re having to sneak around to work so that they can feed their families.”

Morgan says he understands, but says one thing is more important.

“We understand that people are suffering right now,” he said. “Everybody’s at home, people don’t have money, people aren’t able to pay their bills, but you have to keep in mind that your life is more important than any of that.”

Heuring acknowledges the severity of the pandemic, but still doesn’t agree with the restrictions.

“I feel for the people that have gotten this virus, I feel for them,” he said. “And the ones that have died, it’s a tragedy, it really is. The fact of the matter is, if you are concerned about going into public, then don’t.”

Heuring says the Reopen NC New Hanover County group will be holding a rally Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the corner of College and Oleander in Wilmington.

