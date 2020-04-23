What Did We Miss? Man struck by lightning while on Facebook Live

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

Aumauinuuese Puni was struck by lightning while livestreaming a storm.

Drug dealers opened a tomato canning business and hid over 200 kilos of hash in the cans.

Noah Peck built his own rock climbing wall when his gym shut down.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.