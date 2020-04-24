Bladen deputies make drug arrest near elementary school

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A man was recently busted on drug charges at his home near a Bladen County elementary school, according to sheriff deputies.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Bladen Lakes School Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office received community complaints in reference to drug sales taking place at the home and conducted undercover drug purchases there.

During the search, deputies reportedly seized 14 bags of crack cocaine, a bag of loose cocaine, three bags of marijuana, and cash.

51-year-old David Neil Robinson, Jr. was arrested and is in jail under a $76,000 bond.

David Robinson was charged with the following:

Count of Possession with Intent to sale and Deliver Cocaine.

Count of Manufacture Cocaine

Count of Felony Possession of Cocaine

Count of Possession with Intent to Sale and Deliver Marijuana.

Count of Manufacture Marijuana.

Count of Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell and Controlled Substance

Count of Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“We are grateful for the communities help in combating the drug problem in Bladen County”, Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “If you have any information on drugs in your community please call the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.”