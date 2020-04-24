Dan Forest Responds to Gov. Cooper’s Reopening Plan

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — In response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan regarding the North Carolina economy, Lt. Governor Dan Forest released a statement on Thursday.

“Gov. Cooper’s one-size-fits-all approach for reopening is not necessary for a state as large as North Carolina. This decision will needlessly crush businesses and destroy livelihoods in places that don’t even have a single case of coronavirus.

We shouldn’t be holding back counties that are ready to safely reopen. The governor should re-release the data he presented today at the county level so we can see which areas are ready to reopen without delay.”

On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper extended the stay at-home policy until May 8th.