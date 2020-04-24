Gov. Cooper announces schools will remain closed until end of school year

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina public school students will not return to their classrooms for the remainder of the school year.

“Today we’ve had to make another tough choice, together with Superintendent Mark Johnson and State Board Chair Chair Eric Davis, we’ve decided to continue remote learning for the rest of the school year for our k-12 public schools,” Gov. Roy Cooper announced during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Gov. Cooper said the decision wasn’t made lightly, but it is important to protect the health and safety of students and staff.

Cooper said the State Board is efforting a plan for an intensive learning program for students who require it.

AT&T will be providing 100 school bus hot spots and Duke Energy will be providing 80. No word yet on where or how they will be used.

“Today’s executive order reinforces our four initial responses; health and safety of students and staff, ensuring our most vulnerable families have access to nutritious meals, maintaining student and teacher relationship, and keeping students engaged through remote learning,” said State School Board Chair Eric Davis.

Superintendent Mark Johnson said the next school year will not be business as usual. There will be new measures in place to protect students next year.

The opening of year-round schools this summer and traditional schools in the fall, and the availability of summer camps, are going to depend on meeting health guidelines.

Johnson said more information will soon be released to parents and teachers regarding grading for the school year.

This story is developing.