House of Raeford Farms holds curbside chicken sale in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to get a good deal on some chicken, Southport is where you want to be Friday morning.

The House of Raeford Farms will be selling truckloads of surplus chicken at Southport Elementary at 9 a.m. on 701 Ninth Street.

They’ve been selling cases of fresh chicken breasts and thighs, first come first serve. You can drive up and have the cases placed directly into your car.

The chicken is sold in 40 pound boxes. The cheapest deal is a box of drumsticks for $15, and the most expensive is a box of jumbo party wings for $60.