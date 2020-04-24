Lysol maker: Please don’t drink our cleaning products

NEW YORK (CNN Business) — The company that makes Lysol is urging customers not to consume its cleaning products after President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants to protect people from coronavirus.

Reckitt Benckiser, a British company, warned Friday that human consumption of disinfectant products is dangerous warned. It issued the statement following “recent speculation and social media activity.”

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company said in a statement.

RB said products should only be “used as intended and in line with usage guidelines.

