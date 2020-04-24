‘Parks and Recreation’ cast reunites for fundraising special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The original cast members of “Parks and Recreation” are getting back to work for a coronavirus-related fundraising special.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Aziz Ansari are among the sitcom’s stars who will take part in the half-hour special airing 8:30 p.m. Eastern Thursday, April 30, on NBC.

- Advertisement -

The story reflects the real-life crisis, with Poehler’s Leslie Knope striving to stay in touch with her friends while observing social distancing.

NBC says contributions will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is helping food banks serve vulnerable community members.

“Parks and Recreation,” about an Indiana’s town public officials, ended its seven-season run in 2015.