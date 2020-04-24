Prisoner at Neuse Correctional dies of COVID-19

GOLDSBORO, NC (WWAY) — A second prisoner in North Carolina has died of COVID-19.

The man, who was in his late 70s, was being housed at Neuse Correctional Institution. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, the prisoner tested positive on Saturday. He was hospitalized on Monday. His condition grew worse and he died on Wednesday.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we are doing our best to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of the utmost importance.”

NCDPS said the man had pre-existing conditions complicated by COVID-19.

Earlier this week, a man at Pender Correctional Institution died of the virus. He also had an underlying health condition.

NCDPS said they have taken steps to try to prevent transmission of the virus. Those actions, along with offender testing information that is updated daily, are found here DPS Action for Prisons.