Toddler Trim Challenge raises money for ovarian cancer research

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With hair salons closed for at least a couple more weeks, some folks are desperate for a trim. Do you trust your toddler to take a couple of inches off the top? What if it’s for a great cause?

Wilmington dad Timothy Vandenberg has created the Toddler Trim Challenge to benefit the SheRocks charity, to help those battling ovarian cancer. Money will also go to the Zimmer Cancer Center for research.

The challenge is exactly how it sounds. You let your child grab the clippers and give you a trim.

Vandenberg said they’ve raised just under $1,000 in the first few days.

If you’re not quite up to the challenge, donations are welcome. You can click here to donate.