Topsail High School teachers deliver congratulatory signs to hundreds of seniors houses

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This is not the typical semester for the Topsail seniors. They have taken on some pretty hard hits over the past four years.

Nevertheless, Friday morning teachers drove to all 344 graduates houses to deliver congratulatory yard signs.

“As freshmen, they experienced Hurricane Matthew, so they were out for a few days because of that,” Spanish Teacher Lisa Byrd said. “I think when they were sophomores we had like a huge freak snowstorm at the beginning of the year, so we missed a few days for that. Then last year we had Hurricane Florence.”

And this year, covid-19. Byrd said it is why they had signs made, each with handwritten signatures on the back.

“They’ve worked so hard, and they deserve to be celebrated, and none of us signed up for this situation,” Byrd said.

Graduate Julia Sullivan said the special delivery was not at all what she expected.

“I did not know. My mom was like, ‘Get ready and come outside,'” Sullivan said.

She said though it is not how she ever envisioned her senior year to turn out, it will be one to remember.

“I liked not having a normal year, because like it’s a story to tell the other people,” Sullivan said.

And when the pandemic is all over, Mom Jill Sullivan said she has a vacation planned for both of her Topsail High graduates.

“They missed their spring break, we missed our spring break, and just ready to go on vacation,” Sullivan said.

The expected graduation date was scheduled for June 12. As of now, Byrd said it is not cancelled, the school is just exploring other options.