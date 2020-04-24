Two men charged with illegal dumping in Clarkton

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Bladen County men have been charged with illegal dumping in the Clarkton area, according to the sheriff’s office.

61-year-old Alan Eric Cromartie and 50-year-old Michael Lee Smith were cited for littering, which is a Class 3 misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of not less than $250 or more than $1,000.

“We will not allow people to dump trash illegally in Bladen County,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “We all have to work together to keep Bladen County safe and beautiful. If you are dumping illegally, we will find you and charge you accordingly.”

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has been working with concerned citizens in the investigation of illegal dumping.

If you have any information about illegal dumping contact the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.