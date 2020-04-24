Virtual prom making noise in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–High School seniors around the country are missing out on their prom this spring, but thanks to a group of people in Wilmington they will still get a taste of that special night.

DJ “Bigg B” from Coast 97.3 and Roderick Bell have organized a virtual prom for high school juniors and seniors from across the Cape Fear.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 24th. The prom will get started at 8:00 p.m. and run until 11:00 p.m. There will also be a prom king and queen crowned.

The group saw it as a opportunity to lift spirits with so many kids missing out that special night.

“To provide the virtual prom and music, I think it kind of takes your mind away from everything,”said Coast 97.3 DJ Bigg B. “You get to dress up a little bit, dance, and see your friends. I think that’s going to be a big thing for them.”

For a invite to the prom or to nominate someone for King or Queen you can email virtualpromparty@gmail.com.