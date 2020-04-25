Bloomberg moves past presidential defeat with virus crusade

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two months after ending his presidential campaign, Mike Bloomberg is again deploying his massive personal fortune – this time to combat the coronavirus.

The billionaire businessman is spending tens of millions on a variety of local and international initiatives aimed at halting the spread of the virus and supporting first responders.

- Advertisement -

Bloomberg allies say his efforts are a reflection of Bloomberg’s unique strengths as a business leader with a vast political network.

But they’re also helping the former New York City mayor rehabilitate his image after an embarrassing finish in the Democratic presidential primary.