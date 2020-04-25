Caregiver charged after 17-year-old girl drowns in bathtub in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Police have charged a caregiver after a 17-year-old girl drowned in a bathtub in Charlotte Friday.
The incident happened at a home on Ligon Court in the University City area. Officers responded to an Assist MEDIC call for service at the home on Friday around 1:08 p.m.
When they arrived, they located a 17-year-old girl who had drowned in a bathtub.
CFD and MEDIC responded to the scene and performed CPR on the victim. She was then taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m.
An investigation has revealed that the girl was severely mentally and physically disabled and was living at this home with her paid caregiver, 41-year-old Nikiya Meeks.