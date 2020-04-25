Classic cars and motorcycles parade through Compass Pointe community

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Compass Pointe Car Club and CP Riders Motorcycle club drove around their neighborhood Saturday evening.

Parade organizer John Veen says neighbors were encouraged to sit at the end of their driveways drinking a cold beer or glass of wine to enjoy the show.

The cars and bikes made a special loop in their route to wish a 7-year-old girl, Alice, a happy birthday.

There were 36 classic cars and more than 10 motorcycles that drove through the community.

“We understand what we’re going through right now but we’re making the best of it by bringing happiness to everyone in their homes that’s our main purpose today,” CP Riders Motorcycle Club President Leo Cole said.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to cure some of that cabin fever going on not only here but all over the country,” Co-Chair of Compass Pointe Car Club John Veen said.

The two say they hope this not only makes the members of their community happy, but get more people involved in their clubs.

They say they hope to do something like this for area hospitals in the near future.