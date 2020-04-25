Columbus county reports new COVID-19 related death and new cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Columbus County is reporting the sixth COVID-19 associated death.

The individual passed away on April 25 – they were not hospitalized. The individual was one of the previously identified positive cases in Columbus County.

To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.

Columbus County is also reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Columbus County. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 90.

Investigation could not find the source of infection for the three new cases.