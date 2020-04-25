Donations needed as COVID-19 spikes demand for Wake County non-profit that feeds the hungry

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) — A Wake County non-profit is helping COVID-19 victims and also those going hungry. However, the need is so great Mama’s House in Fuquay-Varina is having trouble keeping up with the pleas for help.

“I’m just worried we are not just going to run out of food, but we are going to run out of funding,” Janette Rod of Mama’s House said.

Rod started Mama’s House in 2018 to help those in need in her community. “A lot of people are counting on us right now. The number of people in need has rocketed to over 2,400 because the requests keep coming in daily.”

While Rod used to meet families in need face-to-face, COVID-19 changed all of that as there is now no social contact at all.

“Our volunteer force is completely down because the risk is too high.”

Instead, it’s just Rod, her husband and family who drive to each house to make the no contact delivery.

“There are so many people reaching out that they are COVID-19 positive, and they are unemployed. They have lost their jobs. They don’t have diapers for their children. I have a couple of recipients that have stage four cancer, and it’s extremely sad because we are trying to provide them with Ensure and adult diapers,” Rod said.

Rod delivers all of the donations in her protective gear, which includes a full-body suit along with gloves and a mask. One of the toughest obstacles for Mama’s House is they typically fund their food pantry with what they make at their thrift store, but since COVID-19 closed the thrift store, that money is not coming in.

“The only way we can acquire funding is through our GoFundMe page where people donate online right now to continue running the food bank.”

Rod said generous donations to Mama’s House’s GoFundMe continues to help her buy food for deliveries.

