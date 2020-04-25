EMS, Fire, and Sheriff’s Dept help celebrate 10-year-old’s birthday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Home might not be the ideal place to be on your birthday, but one dad made sure to make his son’s 10th birthday special right from their front yard.

“WHAT! Oh this is so cool!” Camden Martin said.

Camden Martin celebrated his 10th birthday from home on Saturday.

At first, he was a little bummed he couldn’t spend the day with his friends. But his dad Jeramy knew exactly what to do.

He called on his EMS family.

Vitalink Critical Care trucks, New Hanover County Fire and Rescue trucks, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department squad cars, and plenty of friends drove by their home.

Even a special guest, Camden’s favorite superhero, Spider-man came by.

“This is so cool!” Camden said to Spider-man. “Thank you so much this is the best birthday ever!”

But his favorite part? His best friend made an appearance.

“Cole! Holy crap! You actually came!” Camden said when he saw his best friend.

“I haven’t ever got to see him really at all,” he said. “We video chat each other all the time but we never get to see each other face up and that was just a dream come true for me.”

Camden says this has been the best birthday ever.

“I don’t even know what to say,” he said. “I’m speechless.”

With one decade down, he says it will be a tough one to beat.

“Actually, it’s been some of the best times in my lifetime so far,” he said.

His birthday wish might be a little different than what you’d expect.

“I just wish this COVID-19 just brings people together even more than it is already,” he said. “And once it’s over, and we get through this together, that everybody just has a good time and we’re all friends.”

And to his parents, thankful might be an understatement.

“I just hope that they get all their birthday wishes, because I truly got mine,” Camden said.

Camden’s dad, Jeramy Martin, expressed many thanks to his EMS family for making the day special.

“I was not expecting any of that. Nicole Skipper, my co-worker really came through,” Jeramy said. “Vitalink is just amazing.”

He went on to thank others who came out.

“We had two fire engines come through, several squad cars, the sheriff was here. It was amazing,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. That was insane. I’m really really grateful and we’re in this together.”

From all of us at WWAY, Happy Birthday Camden!