New NC bill could keep families from suing nursing homes during pandemic

- Advertisement -

“It is very disheartening, because all these facilities get a premium price, for that to be their first thought,” said Terry Allen.

He believes his mom contracted COVID-19 at a Ballantyne nursing home. He’s appalled that lawmakers would even discuss the bill right now.

One part said health care facilities and providers “shall have immunity from any civil or criminal liability for any harm or damages alleged to have been sustained as a result of an act or omission in the course of arranging for or providing health care services.”