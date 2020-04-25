New NC bill could keep families from suing nursing homes during pandemic

RALEIGH, NC (WSOC) — A new North Carolina bill could keep frustrated families from suing nursing homes.
The bill aims to protect health care facilities and health care providers, like nursing homes, from liability that could come from their treatment of patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is very disheartening, because all these facilities get a premium price, for that to be their first thought,” said Terry Allen.
He believes his mom contracted COVID-19 at a Ballantyne nursing home. He’s appalled that lawmakers would even discuss the bill right now.
One part said health care facilities and providers “shall have immunity from any civil or criminal liability for any harm or damages alleged to have been sustained as a result of an act or omission in the course of arranging for or providing health care services.”
Lawmaker Wayne Sasser supports the legislation. The Republican state representative said it could protect health care workers, who are trying their best to help people in unprecedented times.