Port City Community Church opens parking lot for drive-thru donations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The building is closed, but Port City Community Church is serving the community from the parking lot!

Saturday was the start to a weekly drive thru, according to Pastor for Community Engagement Javi Mendoza. The church collected non-perishable items from cans of soup to individual packaged snacks to donate to the Good Shepherd.

- Advertisement -

Mendoza says the church planned to help groups in need before the pandemic and wanted to follow through with the plan safely.

“We see many people just in a place where they are not able to provide for a meal right now,” Mendoza said. “So what we are doing is trying to come alongside and try to help those that may need a meal on their table.”

Mendoza says next week the group will be partnering with is Mother Hubbard’s Cupbard. Volunteers plan to be at the church parking lot again next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.