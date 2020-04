Self-employed North Carolinians eligible to file for unemployment assistance under CARES Act

Who are unable to work as a direct result of COVID-19

Are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits, such as independent contractors or self-employed workers

Eligible applicants are able to apply on the DES website . To determine eligibility, applicants must meet the following:

The Division of Employment Security recommends applicants have all of their necessary documents when applying to avoid any delay in processing. DES identifies examples of those documents as:

2019 Tax Returns

Recent Paycheck Stubs

Bank Receipts

1099s

Billing statements, notices

Business licenses

Contracts, invoices, ledgers

- Advertisement -

Click here to read more.