Self-employed North Carolinians eligible to file for unemployment assistance under CARES Act

Eligible applicants are able to apply on the DES website. To determine eligibility, applicants must meet the following:
- Who are unable to work as a direct result of COVID-19
- Are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits, such as independent contractors or self-employed workers
The Division of Employment Security recommends applicants have all of their necessary documents when applying to avoid any delay in processing. DES identifies examples of those documents as:
- 2019 Tax Returns
- Recent Paycheck Stubs
- Bank Receipts
- 1099s
- Billing statements, notices
- Business licenses
- Contracts, invoices, ledgers
