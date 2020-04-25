Tennessee Titans draft former East Bladen standout Larrell Murchison

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Former East Bladen High standout Larrell Murchison has found a home in the National Football League. The NC-State product was drafted with the 174th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans.

The Elizabethtown native was a second team All-ACC selection for the Wolfpack in his senior season. He led the team with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks at defensive tackle in 2019.

He joins a Titans team that made it to the AFC Championship game last season.