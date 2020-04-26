G.L.O.W. launches 100% virtual academy, will soon offer to public

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The coronavirus has affected us all, causing us to spend more time working and learning from home.

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington is making those adjustments, creating GLOW Virtual Academy.

Founding Principal Laura Hunter says they wanted to make sure the platform was simple and consistent.

“Every kid has the exact same line up of pre-work, discussion board and assignment for every class,” she said. “So they aren’t getting overloaded in one class and under-loaded in another class, it’s consistent across all of our classes.”

Hunter says they understand working from home doesn’t always make it easier.

“They’re taking care of siblings, they are taking care of their house, they are taking care of their parents who are still working,” she said. “It’s a different moment and we wanted to design something that kept them engaged in learning but was really empathetic to the moment.”

She says they know not all students have access to internet and technology.

Parents notified the school if they have connection issues and they can handle that case by case and students can check out Chromebook laptops from the school to do their work.

Hunter says they have left no stone un-turned.

With over 90% engagement from students, the principal says the students are making the most of it.

For the students who aren’t so active, faculty and staff make sure to contact them to find out what’s going on and work to get them connected.

9th grader Destiny says it’s been a difficult transition.

“We’re all learning and struggling, so it’s challenging.” she said.

But she says they are all learning together.

Faculty and staff make themselves available to help students, whether it’s with a problem with homework or tech issues with the program.

Principal Hunter says the virtual academy is going to be available for any student, not just those enrolled at GLOW.

Details are expected to come out next week.