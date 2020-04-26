Neighbors got talent: Families hold weekly talent show on Camellia Dr

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One neighborhood is showcasing their talents from a safe social distance to keep themselves entertained while staying at home.

Residents on the corner of Camellia Drive make their way to the end of their driveways each Sunday to show off their talent of the week.

Everything ranging from duck calls, chalk drawing, singing, show-and-tell, and telling jokes.

It all started when 4-year-old Eve’s sock-hop was cancelled and she decided to perform her routine at the end of her driveway.

A little more than a month later, it’s turned into a weekly tradition many look forward to each Sunday.

“The majority of us are staying home all the time so just to have something,” Eve’s mom Bethaney Ferguson said. “Every week we get to get out with our neighbors and it’s a beautiful thing.”

She says it’s a fun way for them to spend time together, even 6 feet apart.