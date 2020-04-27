At least 305 coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 9,142 cases in North Carolina and at least 306 deaths. 473 people are currently hospitalized. 109,920 tests have been performed so far.

There have been 79 confirmed total cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County and three deaths.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 90 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 12 people have recovered and seven people have died. 12 of the confirmed cases are at a Lake Waccamaw nursing home.

Brunswick County has 40 confirmed cases, 31 of which have recovered. Four people have died, two are county residents and the other two were visiting the county. There are eight cases involving non-residents testing positive for COVID-19 while visiting Brunswick County. Four are considered recovered cases, one has transferred monitoring to their home county, and one is isolating in the county.