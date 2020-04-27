Derby4Dogs to feature puppies racing for a good cause

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Looking for some puppy-sized fun to enjoy while quarantining at home?

Check out the 6th Annual Derby4Dogs Fundraiser, an annual Garden Party Charity Fundraiser supporting the Wilmington-based paws4people® foundation.

The event takes place Saturday, May 2, from 4:30 – 9 p.m. which is also the traditional day for the Kentucky Derby.

While many charitable events have been canceled recently due to the Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, organizers say postponing the Derby4Dogs event wasn’t an option.

“Our paws4people® clients are extremely vulnerable in the best of times,” said event chairperson Maureen Lewis. “The current social isolation due to the stay-at-home orders could be deadly to many of our clients, we can’t wait.”

The Derby4Dogs event will be streamed on the paws4people® YouTube Channel, Facebook and Instagram pages.

“This year, our event is virtual and free to watch,” Lewis said. “Families can sit back, relax and enjoy live streaming of the puppies in their paddocks beginning around noon.”

The afternoon’s entertainment will also consist of sharing Derby recipes, showcasing online auction items, talking about paws4people® and their clients and other surprises.

Wilmington Beach Brewery will be selling a Derby Hot Brown Pizza and Mint Julep Kit that can be picked up that day to enjoy while viewing.

Click here for more information about paws4people® or to donate.