Man accused of beating woman at New Hanover County home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is facing numerous charges following a domestic violence situation Sunday night in New Hanover County, according to sheriff deputies.

It happened at a home in the Northchase subdivision after 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Marcus Gore went to a woman’s house to pick up his kids.

Brewer say Gore became agitated, climbed through a window and struck the woman several times. He then reportedly left the scene and was found near at shopping center at Woodchase Park.

The sheriff’s office used its SABLE helicopter to assist with the search.

Gore is charged with first degree burglary, a domestic violence protective violation, assault on a female, felony larceny, and felony possession of marijuana.

He’s being held without bond at the New Hanover County jail.