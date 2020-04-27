Passenger says social distancing not possible aboard full flight to NC

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A woman was fearful to be on what appeared to be a flight nearly full of passengers on a trip home to Raleigh over the weekend.

Erin Strine caught video of American Airlines flight 388 on Saturday where things appeared to be business as usual with little social distancing. Amid a layover in Charlotte, Strine said she was “stunned” to be on a flight that was nearly full of passengers after taking off from JFK Airport in New York.

Strine, whose grandmother had recently passed, was traveling to Raleigh to be with family. In a middle seat, she became worried for her health.

Strine said she arrived at a largely empty JFK two hours before her scheduled flight and saw passengers start to gather in line to board.

