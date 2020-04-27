Weather service confirms tornado hit western South Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina, in the northwestern part of the state.

The EF-2 tornado reached its “peak intensity” of 115 mph. It created significant damage in Greenville County, with trees falling across roads and onto cars and power lines.

Storms prompted tornado warnings Saturday night in several South Carolina counties.

There were also reports of funnel clouds in Oconee and Pickens counties.