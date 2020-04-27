Wilmington Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at gas station

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a gas station Sunday night.

Police got called to the Han-Dee Hugo at 304 Eastwood Road for an armed robbery Sunday around 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect did not pull out a weapon, but he told the clerk he had a weapon and put his hand in his pocket as if he did. The suspect allegedly stole money and ran off.

A Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman says the suspect was described as a man in his twenties between 5’9 and 5’10, wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, a black ball cap and an olive green scarf around his face.

Anyone with information should call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609, or use tip708.com.