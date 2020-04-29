Some restrictions have been rolled back in New Hanover County. Here’s what you can and can’t do

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — COVID-19 restrictions in New Hanover County have been relaxed. But, what does that mean for area businesses and beaches?

It doesn’t mean all businesses can open, but some can, and others will be able to relax some of their procedures.

On March 27, Governor Roy Cooper issued a Stay-at-Home order with restrictions on which businesses could remain open.

Shortly after, New Hanover County followed suit with its own additional restrictions, closing even more businesses and public facilities.

It’s a move not everyone agreed with.

“Our rights were almost singlehandedly dismissed with a penstroke by our Governor and then later by (County Commission Chair) Julia (Olson) Boseman,” said Reopen NC protester David Perry at a rally Wednesday. “Luckily she’s retracted some of the local restrictions which I’m glad to hear.”

The county closed playgrounds and other amusement places, team sport facilities, public gardens, shopping malls, car and boat dealerships and hotels.

Their restrictions also included banning in-store carryout at restaurants.

Those restrictions have now expired in unincorporated areas of the county, though the City of Wilmington and the county’s three beach towns, Wrightsville, Carolina and Kure Beach, are choosing to continue most of them until at least May 8.

“I know a lot of people want to sunbathe and a lot of people want to fish, and we’re working at how we can get to those,” said Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce.

Beaches in each of those towns are open for exercise only.

Hotels, short-term rentals and public beach parking also remain closed for the time being.

“Sedentary activities such as sitting on a towel, under an umbrella still are not permitted,” said Wrightsville Beach Mayor Darryl Mills.

Under the governor’s order, which is also in place until at least May 8, hair and nail salons, gyms, bars, the county landfill and other businesses and public facilities remain closed. There are also restrictions on how many people can be inside a business at one time.

This has faced pushback from critics.

“I think the governor has overreached, and it’s disappointing to see that small businesses have hurt the most,” said Reopen NC protester Hunter Ford.

All across the county, even within the city and beach towns, restaurants can now allow customers inside for carry-out.

That may benefit certain restaurants, but May Chen, who owns two Chinese restaurants in the county, says the relaxed rules will not affect her business.

“Everybody is different, every restaurant, the shape, the way they come in and out is very different, but I think the customers’ safety and my employees’ safety are a higher priority,” Chen said. “At least for a couple weeks, we will still just do curbside, probably not yet coming inside.”