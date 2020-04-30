Columbus County reports another COVID-19 death, spike in cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County is reporting the ninth COVID-19 associated death and a spike in cases.

The person died on Wednesday in a nearby hospital and was one of the previously identified positive cases in Columbus County.

Columbus County has 38 new cases of COVID-19 to report Wednesday. The county’s current total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 141.

27 of the new cases are connected to congregate living facilities in Columbus County, three of the new cases are connected with known positive cases, four are connected to the large family gathering referenced in previous releases, two are connected to community transmission, and two cases are still under investigation.

The Columbus County Health Department will be releasing an update on COVID-19 recoveries next week.

For more information about COVID-19 cases in congregate living facilities please see the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

The Columbus County Health Department has also received notice from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that they will begin releasing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code (if the population is more than 500) later this week.

With the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to rise in Columbus County, local health officials are “begging” the public to take the necessary measures to stop the transmission of COVID-19. The Columbus County Health Department would like to remind everyone of the recommended measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which are:

Social distancing (e.g. avoiding crowds, self-quarantining, no mass gatherings, only going out in public when

necessary)

necessary) Wearing a mask or face covering when in public places

Washing hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are ill

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, throw it away, and then wash your hands

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose

For more information, you can also reach the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling (910) 640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046. The call center hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.