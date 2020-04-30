Cup of Kindness: Donate to Drift and give NHRMC workers coffee

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The community is rallying around those who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

And they’re doing it with a cup of coffee.

- Advertisement -

Drift Coffee and Kitchen, which has locations in Wilmington and Ocean Isle Beach, is offering a giveback program called Coffee for Caregivers.

For every coffee you donate, Drift will double it.

Drift will deliver coffees to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center as they receive donations.

So far, hundreds have already been donated and dropped off for workers.

Visit here to see more about how the program works.