Gov. Cooper gives update on COVID-19, plan to reopen state

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper addressed the state on Thursday, giving an update on COVID-19.

The governor announced he hopes to next week move into phase one of his three phase plan to reopen the state if the trends we’re seeing are stable enough.

In order to move into phase one, North Carolina needs to see sustained leveling or decreased trajectory of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations over 14 days.

Phase one of the governor’s plan modifies the Stay-at-Home order, allowing nonessential travel, and reopening any parks that have been closed. However, it keeps all other social distancing guidelines in place.

Those new guidelines will last two to three weeks before moving into phase two.

“The three phase plan is like a dimmer switch, letting us gradually lift restrictions so that we can get moving again without a dangerous spike in infections,” Gov. Cooper said. “This approach and the indicators we’re watching follow the guidance of the president’s coronavirus task force.”

Many businesses will remain closed until phase two, however some businesses across the state are defying the governor’s orders and already reopening. Governor cooper addressed those businesses.

“I have concerns when people are blatantly ignoring rules, because it can cost lives,” Gov. Cooper said. “This is truly a matter of life and death, and when people do things to transfer the virus to other people and cause confusion, that’s highly concerning.”

Phase one will last at least two to three weeks before moving into phase two, which allows limited reopening of restaurants, bars, and other businesses.

Governor Cooper did not discuss the penalties business owners could face for reopening early.