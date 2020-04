BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people are without power Thursday morning in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties as strong winds and storms move through the area.

According to the Duke Energy power outage map, about 570 people are without power near Leland and Navassa. About 100 people are without power across the bridge in downtown Wilmington.

According to the outage map, power is expected to be restored in both areas by 10 a.m.

