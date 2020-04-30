Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in Bladen County Wednesday evening, according to deputies.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting on Timber Haven Drive outside of Elizabethtown at approximately 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Officers arrived on the scene and found that Shawnbrina Renee Thurman, 36 had been reportedly shot by her ex-boyfriend, Terrell McDowell.

Deputies say Thurman was driven by private vehicle to Cape Fear Valley-Bladen County Hospital where she was treated for injuries to the upper torso and transferred by Life Link to Cape Fear Valley – Fayetteville for further treatment.

McDowell was taken into custody at a home on Baldwin Branch Road near Elizabethtown by detectives and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Related Article: North Carolina woman accused of shooting into crowd

McDowell was taken before the magistrate and bond was set at $125,000 secure. Sometime shortly after, McDowell made bond and was released.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.